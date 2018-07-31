Man charged with indecent exposure after alleged incident at Regina spray park

A 31-year-old man has been charged with indecent exposure after allegedly exposing his genitals to children at a spray park in Regina.

Police say they were called to a spray park on North Arnason Street shortly after 1:30 p.m. Monday for a report of an indecent incident.

Officers say the man allegedly exposed himself in view of about 50 children playing in the park. The caller told police they believed he acted intentionally.

Police were able to locate and arrest the suspect.

Lindsay Calvin Goodpipe, 31, of Regina has been charged with indecent exposure and breach of undertaking. He made his first court appearance Tuesday morning.

The incident is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service or Crime Stoppers.