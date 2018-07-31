Calgary becomes first Canadian city to allow businesses to start online

Calgary is the first city in Canada to let small business owners start a company completely online.

As of Tuesday, business owners can now apply for licences and permits in a single online application, the city said in a news release.

READ MORE: Calgary restaurant drops ‘small business support’ fee after receiving threatening emails, phone calls

“Business owners told us they wanted a faster and easier way to start a business in Calgary,” said Kevin Griffiths, director of Calgary Building Services.

“Our new single online application eliminates the need for business customers to travel, park and spend time in line ups, which not only is more convenient, but saves them time and money.”

In the fall, the city will let existing business owners renew or modify their corporations online.