Police warn residents after receiving 2 reports of sleight of hand thefts

South Simcoe police are investigating after receiving reports of two sleight of hand thefts in the Bradford West – Gwillimbury area.

According to police, both thefts occurred on July 26. The first was in the Holland Street West and Barrie Street area around 1 p.m.

Officers say a 68-year-old man was in his garage when a vehicle stopped at the end of his driveway. A female passenger in the front seat called him over to ask for directions and began placing necklaces around his neck and a ring on his finger.

Police say the man gave the directions and the car pulled away.

According to police, several hours later the man realized his necklace had been stolen.

The victim told police there was a male driver and a younger woman in the backseat. The man also told police the vehicle was a silver Volkswagen Jetta.

Police say the suspect in the front seat was a woman between the ages of 45 and 50, with a round face and a scarf on her head.

READ MORE: Police charge 2 after drugs, cash, vehicle seized from home in Barrie

Officers say the second incident occurred around 4:30 p.m., when an 83-year-old Bradford woman was sitting on her veranda in the Simcoe Road and William Street area.

Police say a vehicle stopped in front of her house and a female suspect approached the front porch. Officers say the suspect spoke to the senior and touched her head while secretly removing her jewelry.

According to police, the suspect gave the senior some fake jewelry before leaving in the vehicle.

Officers say the theft was discovered later by the woman’s children.

Police have described the suspect as a slightly overweight woman.

Investigators are now appealing to the public for assistance in identifying the suspects. Anyone with information or who may have security camera footage of the suspects or vehicle is asked to please contact the South Simcoe police at 905-775-3311 or 705-436-2141. Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).