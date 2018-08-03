What’s open and closed for Saskatoon civic services on Saskatchewan Day

Here’s a rundown of which Saskatoon civic services and facilities are open and closed, or have modified hours during Saskatchewan Day, Monday, Aug. 6.

City Hall: Closed.

Pay parking stations: No payment required, however vehicles must be moved within the posted time limits.

Municipal impound lot: No vehicles will be released to the public.

Landfill: Open between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Garbage, yard & food waste as well as recycling collection: Collection takes place as scheduled.

Compost depots: Open with regular hours.

Saskatoon Public Library: All branches closed.

Civic Conservatory: Closed for renovations.

Remai Modern: Open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saskatoon Transit: Will operate with holiday service on Aug. 6.

Access Transit: Operating with holiday service on Aug. 6. Trips must be booked in advance as per normal procedures and customers are reminded that subscriptions do not apply on statutory holidays.

Saskatoon Forestry Farm Park & Zoo: Open regular hours – zoo from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and the park from 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Cosmo Civic Centre: Closed

Harry Bailey Aquatic Centre: closed until Aug. 20 for annual maintenance.

Lakewood Civic Centre: Open 12 noon to 9 p.m.

Lawson Civic Centre: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saskatoon Field House: Open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. – regular fitness classes are cancelled. Holiday fitness class from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Shaw Centre: Open 12 noon to 9 p.m. – all fitness classes are cancelled.

Terry Fox Track: Closed.

For more information on operating hours and programs, contact leisure services.