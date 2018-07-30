Circle Drive off-ramp to 8th Street reduced to one lane for 7 weeks

A busy Saskatoon off-ramp will be reduced to one lane for seven weeks due to water main inspections.

Access from Circle Drive southbound to 8th Street will be restricted to one lane starting Monday, July 30 as crews inspect two primary water mains.

City officials said traffic may extend onto Circle Drive during peak times.

Drivers will still be able to make left and rights turns onto 8th Street while the inspections are carried out.

Signs will be in place advising drivers of the ramp restrictions.

Drivers are being reminded to slow down, pay attention and respect work zones.