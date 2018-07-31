Traffic
July 31, 2018 10:49 am

ATVer seriously injured in crash in Scugog Township

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

Durham police are investigating an ATV crash in Scugog Township on Monday.

Durham Regional Police Service / File / Twitter
A A

A man is in critical condition following an ATV crash in Scugog on Monday afternoon.

Durham Regional Police Service were called to Scugog Line 12 around 12:50 p.m. for a crash at a private residence. Police say the 50-year-old driver was heading back to his residence when his ATV left a laneway, went into a ditch and struck a tree.

The driver was thrown from the vehicle. Police say he was not wearing a helmet at the time.

READ MORE: Police release video of suspect in armed robbery of Clarington convenience store

“The driver was transported to a local hospital with head injuries and later flown by air ambulance to a trauma centre in Toronto where he remains in critical condition,” police stated Tuesday morning.

Police added they do not suspect alcohol or drugs are not a factor.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
ATV
ATV Crash
ATV crash Scugog
Durham
Durham Police
Scugog
Scugog ATV crash
Scugog Line 12
Scugog Township

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News