ATVer seriously injured in crash in Scugog Township

A man is in critical condition following an ATV crash in Scugog on Monday afternoon.

Durham Regional Police Service were called to Scugog Line 12 around 12:50 p.m. for a crash at a private residence. Police say the 50-year-old driver was heading back to his residence when his ATV left a laneway, went into a ditch and struck a tree.

The driver was thrown from the vehicle. Police say he was not wearing a helmet at the time.

READ MORE: Police release video of suspect in armed robbery of Clarington convenience store

“The driver was transported to a local hospital with head injuries and later flown by air ambulance to a trauma centre in Toronto where he remains in critical condition,” police stated Tuesday morning.

Police added they do not suspect alcohol or drugs are not a factor.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.