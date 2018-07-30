Bear in potential attack in northern Alberta will be left alone, province says

The province says a bear involved in a suspected attack in a remote area of northern Alberta will be left alone, since it appears to have acted defensively.

Police said last week they responded to a call from the medical centre in Swan Hills, about 220 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.

A man had come in with superficial injuries, mostly scratches, in an apparent bear mauling.

Alberta Fish and Wildlife officers were called by police to deal with the bear.

The province says its officers went to the medical centre where the man was being treated.

He told them he saw what he thought was a grizzly bear as he crested the top of a hill in a remote area, approximately 20 kilometres northwest of Goose Mountain.