Halifax man, 58, charged with animal cruelty after allegedly kicking dog

Halifax Regional Police have charged a 58-year-old man with animal cruelty after he allegedly kicked a dog’s head.

Police say that officers responded to a call reporting a man assaulting a dog in the 6000 block of North Street at 4:10 p.m. on Monday.

Witnesses called police, reporting that the man was forcibly dragging the dog by its leash and kicking it in the head.

The witnesses remained on scene until police arrived.

Police say the dog was taken to an animal clinic by Animal Services, where it is being monitored.

The dog is not believed to be seriously injured.

The man, whose name has not been released, was arrested at the scene.

He now faces a charge of animal cruelty and is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court on a later date.