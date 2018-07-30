Canada
July 30, 2018 5:36 pm
Updated: July 30, 2018 5:41 pm

Two vehicle collision closes Hwy 38 at Unity Road

By Online Reporter  Global News

A collision between an SUV and a flat-bed truck closed Highway 38 on Monday.

Submitted/Kyle Green
Kingston police closed Highway 38 between Van Order Road and Unity Road on Monday.

Reports on social media started flowing just after 4 p.m. of a major head on collision on the highway.

Kingston police were on scene, and say the road should be closed for at least the next hour for cleanup.

According to police, there were no serious injuries, but Kyle Green, a witness at the scene, says a woman was taken away in an ambulance with unknown injuries.

According to pictures from the scene, the SUV looks as if it was run off the road.

More details to come.

