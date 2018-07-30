Two vehicle collision closes Hwy 38 at Unity Road

Kingston police closed Highway 38 between Van Order Road and Unity Road on Monday.

Reports on social media started flowing just after 4 p.m. of a major head on collision on the highway.

READ MORE: Head-on collision closes Hwy 15 north of Kingston

Kingston police were on scene, and say the road should be closed for at least the next hour for cleanup.

Photos submitted to CKWS show a white SUV collided with a Home Hardware truck on Highway 38. #ygk pic.twitter.com/KXjDK4Ti31 — CKWS Television (@CKWS_TV) July 30, 2018

According to police, there were no serious injuries, but Kyle Green, a witness at the scene, says a woman was taken away in an ambulance with unknown injuries.

According to pictures from the scene, the SUV looks as if it was run off the road.

More details to come.