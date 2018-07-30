Van driver caught on dashcam splashing pedestrians fired: company

The driver of a company van who was filmed veering into large puddles and dousing pedestrians on King Edward Avenue in Ottawa on Friday has been fired, the driver’s employer announced on Sunday.

Dashcam footage posted to streaming site YouTube the same day caught the white Black & McDonald van swerving into large puddles – seemingly deliberately – and splashing people walking on the sidewalk as he drove down King Edward, a road just east of the University of Ottawa campus.

The footage, time-stamped at around 3:30 p.m. Friday, showed the van splashing at least three pedestrians.

In a Facebook post published Sunday afternoon, the contracting company apologized for the incident and for the van driver’s “unacceptable driving.”

“We want to reassure the public that safety is our #1 priority,” Black & McDonald wrote. “This is an isolated incident and the individual is no longer employed with Black & McDonald.”

The Ottawa Police Service had been investigating the incident.

In a tweet Sunday afternoon, Sgt. Mark Gatien thanked Black & McDonald for “their quick and decision action.”

Update on the Van Splashing Incident. I would like to thank Black & MacDonald Ottawa Div. for their quick and decisive action in this matter. The driver of this van has been terminated from the company. I would also like to thank a patrol Officer who assisted in this outcome. — Sgt Mark Gatien (@gatienmc) July 29, 2018

