July 30, 2018 9:28 am
Updated: July 30, 2018 9:30 am

Van driver caught on dashcam splashing pedestrians fired: company

By Local Online Journalist (Ottawa)  Global News

An investigation has been launched after dashcam video emerged that shows a van splashing pedestrians on King Edward Avenue in Ottawa Friday, police said.

The driver of a company van who was filmed veering into large puddles and dousing pedestrians on King Edward Avenue in Ottawa on Friday has been fired, the driver’s employer announced on Sunday.

Dashcam footage posted to streaming site YouTube the same day caught the white Black & McDonald van swerving into large puddles – seemingly deliberately – and splashing people walking on the sidewalk as he drove down King Edward, a road just east of the University of Ottawa campus.

The footage, time-stamped at around 3:30 p.m. Friday, showed the van splashing at least three pedestrians.

In a Facebook post published Sunday afternoon, the contracting company apologized for the incident and for the van driver’s “unacceptable driving.”

“We want to reassure the public that safety is our #1 priority,” Black & McDonald wrote. “This is an isolated incident and the individual is no longer employed with Black & McDonald.”

The Ottawa Police Service had been investigating the incident.

In a tweet Sunday afternoon, Sgt. Mark Gatien thanked Black & McDonald for “their quick and decision action.”

— With files from Christopher Whan

