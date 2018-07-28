Ottawa police investigating after dashcam records van splashing pedestrians on King Edward Avenue

Ottawa police are investigating after a driver released dashcam footage of a van splashing pedestrians on King Edward Avenue on Friday.

WATCH: Van seen splashing pedestrians on King Edward Avenue

The video shows what has been identified by viewers as a Black and McDonald company van driving through puddles dousing people walking on the sidewalk from puddles from rainfall the city received earlier that afternoon.

Sgt. Mark Gatien from the Ottawa police traffic section tweeted at the company to contact him with the driver’s name who was responsible.

“If you would like to contact me at 613-236-1222 ex 3875 and give up the drivers name for this incident (s). I’m am sure management is not impressed just like thousands who will see this with your name on the van,” said Gatien.

Black and McDonald also tweeted about the incident saying they are aware of the incident and that it is currently under investigation.

“We would like to assure the public that we take incidents like this very seriously and appropriate actions will be taken,” said the company in the tweet.