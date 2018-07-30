Traffic
July 30, 2018 6:25 am
Updated: July 30, 2018 6:30 am

Water main break shuts down part of McPhillips Street

By Reporter  Global News

A water main break has shut down northbound McPhillips Street between Redwood and College Avenue.

Rudi Pawlychyn/Global News
A A

A water main break has shut down part of a major Winnipeg street.

Northbound McPhillips Street between Redwood and College Avenue was closed early Monday morning.

Police say the area is shut down indefinitely and is not expected to be open before the afternoon.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Boyd
College
Drivers
mcphillips
road closure
Traffic
Water Main Break

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News