Water main break shuts down part of McPhillips Street

A water main break has shut down part of a major Winnipeg street.

Northbound McPhillips Street between Redwood and College Avenue was closed early Monday morning.

Road closure now extended to Northbound McPhillips Street between Redwood and College. Indefinite closure due to water main break. #Winnipeg #Traffic #WinnipegTMC — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) July 30, 2018

Police say the area is shut down indefinitely and is not expected to be open before the afternoon.