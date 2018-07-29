Male with serious injuries after hit and run in North York
A hit and run in North York sent a male to Sunnyboork hospital with serious injuries, Sunday morning.
Toronto police say the victim, believed to be in his late teens or early 20’s, was struck by a vehicle at an intersection around 3:30 a.m. near Keele Street and Finch Avenue West.
Officers say the suspect vehicle, which fled the scene, is believed to be a dark coloured SUV with possible front end damage.
