Male with serious injuries after hit and run in North York

A hit and run in North York sent a male to Sunnyboork hospital with serious injuries, Sunday morning.

Toronto police say the victim, believed to be in his late teens or early 20’s, was struck by a vehicle at an intersection around 3:30 a.m. near Keele Street and Finch Avenue West.

Officers say the suspect vehicle, which fled the scene, is believed to be a dark coloured SUV with possible front end damage.