Nova MultiFest aims to bring back multicultural festivals to the province

The first-ever Nova MultiFest is happening today at Alderney Landing. The event includes performances, demonstrations, exhibits and food from around the world.

While similar events have happened in the past, they were cancelled in 2016 due to small crowds and location changes.

MultiFest is happening all day today at Alderney Landing. Entrance is free and you can taste your way around the world. pic.twitter.com/ikRv54RlSZ — Alicia Draus (@Alicia_Draus) July 28, 2018

Nova MultiFest is a new organization that is working to bring back multicultural festivals around the province.

“Going forward it will be a three-day event and we look forward to having it in more places in the province,” said president Vishal Bhardwaj.

Bhardwaj said that he has heard people around the community asking for such an event and wanted to create a chance to celebrate the rich tapestry of culture and diversity in our province and country.

“It’s important because it reflects diversity, it builds inclusiveness, it builds intercultural relationships and overall it builds a better society.”

The event runs until 8 p.m. Saturday.