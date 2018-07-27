Safety crews offer reminders to visitors after busy weekend in Kananaskis

Safety crews responding to emergencies in Kananaskis Country can be “stretched to the limits” during busy times, according to a conservation official in the region.

Last weekend, officials with the Kananaskis Country Public Safety Section said they had been busy responding to a number of “emergencies and requests for assistance,” according to a post on social media. Officials are now reminding the public to be properly prepared when visiting the region.

“It doesn’t have to be a big adventure where you’re way into the backcountry,” Andy Rees, an Alberta Parks conservation officer, said in an interview on Friday. “Even on frontcountry trails, you should be carrying some of that proper safety equipment.

“Our No. 1 priority is making sure that you’re safe and that we can get to you if we need to.”

Rees said visitors should research where they’re going in the region and tell people exactly where they plan to be beforehand. Hikers should also bring enough supplies to last 24 hours in case they need to be rescued.

“Having stuff such as extra food, clothing, water — and basically, if you’re in cellphone coverage, have a cellphone with you,” Rees said.

“If you’re not in cellphone coverage, have a spot device or an inReach device.”