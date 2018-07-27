2 men charged in violent October crime spree that stretched from Edmonton to Saskatchewan

Nine months after a violent crime spree unfolded, one that started in the Edmonton area before coming to an end in eastern Saskatchewan, the RCMP said two men from North Battleford, Sask. have been charged in connection with the rampage.

The October crime spree involved two carjackings and a man getting shot.

Thirty-year-old Jeremy Kellie Buffin, and 24-year-old Dalton Shay Checkosis are in custody and have been charged with attempted murder, robbery and a number of gun-related charges. The RCMP announced the charges on Friday but said the charges had been laid sometime over the past three months.

On Oct. 12, 2017, Edmonton police told the RCMP its officers were following a car they believed had been involved in an armed carjacking in Edmonton. At about the same time, Strathcona County RCMP received a complaint of shots being fired at Holiday Inn Express in Sherwood Park, Alta. RCMP said a man was shot in the shoulder and neck area and taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Minutes later, police allege the suspects were involved in another carjacking at a gas station on Highway 16.

According to police, the suspects left the gas station in two vehicles. One was later found on fire, just off Highway 16 near the Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Village.The other car was later found in Saskatchewan. Buffin was arrested in the Maidstone area later that morning.

On Friday, the RCMP said Checkosis was also arrested in Saskatchewan but they could not say when.

Police said both of the accused were already in custody in Saskatchewan and charged with offences in that province when Alberta RCMP laid charges against them.

In total, Buffin and Checkosis are facing over 30 criminal charges each. They are scheduled to appear in Sherwood Park Provincial Court on Sept. 12.

