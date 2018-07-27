Calgary police investigating after racial slur, swastika carved into 3 businesses

WARNING: There is offensive language in this story.

Calgary police are investigating after a racial slur was carved into the window of a medical centre in the northwest. Two other businesses were also targeted.

At the Riverstone Pub, a swastika symbol and crude profanity-laced comments directed towards police were also etched in.

At the Cambrian Animal Hospital, someone carved obscene and profane phrases directed towards animals and the practice on the door and window.

The incident happened overnight last Thursday at around 3 a.m. in the Cambrian Village at Northmount Drive NW.

Calgary police said they are investigating the incidents and believed they’re all connected.

Veterinarian assistant Kyle Stevenson, who works at the animal hospital next door, called the incident deeply “upsetting.”

“It was really upsetting to have that written on our practice… Just upsetting to see our clients come in and see that,” she said.

Calgary police said the graffiti, while “racially-charged,” doesn’t appear to be a hate crime because it has to be motivated by bias, explaining other businesses were targeted too.

Police said they are reviewing surveillance cameras in the area in hopes of identifying a suspect or suspects.

Global News reached out to the clinic for a response. It declined to offer a full statement but called the crime “disturbing.” Staff said the clinic will be replacing the window.

The other two businesses are also replacing their doors and windows.