SLV’s three things to do for the weekend of July 27

With her weekly pick of fun things to do on the weekend, here is the rundown from CJOB Morning Show content producer Shannah-Lee Vidal.

1. Movies on the beach

Here’s a chance to check out a movie on the big screen (it’s 11 metres tall), while you lounge on the beach.

There are 111 films being showcased at the Gimli Film Festival, with 59 being films made in Manitoba.

READ MORE: Gender parity at the 18th Gimli Film Festival

Festival manager Aaron Zeghers said organizers wanted to put an emphasis on gender parity.

“We are very very excited that it really very naturally happened,” he said.

“Forty-six per cent of all the films we are screening this year are directed by women.”

Among the most popular screenings at the festival are the RBC Sunset screenings on the beach, which are free.

READ MORE: Swimming halted at three Gimli beaches after untreated sewage flows towards Lake Winnipeg

Friday’s film is Dazed and Confused, on Saturday it’s Stand By Me, and on Sunday The Great Outdoors.

You can buy festival passes, or tickets for individual screenings, on the Gimli Film Festival website.

2. Medieval merriment

If you find you’re reminiscing for days of olde, it’s time to polish up your armour!

The Medieval Festival is takes place Saturday and Sunday at the Immaculate Conception Church and Grotto in Cooks Creek, which is about a 20 minute drive NW from the perimeter.

READ MORE: Knights from around the world gather in Cooks Creeks for Medieval Festival

It’s two days of middle ages merriment, with jousting, archery, medieval song and dance, puppetry, and a sumptuous banquet.

Event co-organizer Scott Chabluk says the feast will have an authentic element.

“Of course the rules are, there’s no utensils allowed,” he said.

“We do have a stockade. So, if we catch anybody using a utensil, they go into the stocks.”

Funds raised from the festival will go towards the restoration of the church and grotto.

Daily admission is $15 for adults, $5 for kids under 12, and free for preschoolers, with an added cost for some activities.

Attendees are encouraged to dress up in period costume to enhance the medieval experience.

Tickets for the Medieval Festival are available at the Immaculate Conception website.

3. Celebrating the pop culture of Japan

You might see a few people wearing costumes around Downtown this weekend.

That’s because fans of Japanese anime and pop culture are converging on the RBC Convention Centre for Ai-Kon.

WATCH: Manitoba’s largest anime convention is back this summer

There will be anime screenings, fashion shows and cosplay, a dance showcase and video gaming amongst Ai-Kon’s vast schedule.

If you think you’re not an anime fan, you might want to think again.

“Transformers was actually an anime. It was made in Japan for the North American market”, said Ai-Kon treasurer Paul Kesson.

“It just doesn’t look like what most people think of as anime. Anime covers pretty much any style.”

READ MORE: Saskatoon’s Ganbatte Anime Convention draws hundreds for second year

Ai-Kon runs nonstop from Friday to Sunday, which means 24 hours a day.

Day and weekend passes for are available here.