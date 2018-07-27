Friday is the last day to file to run in London’s municipal election
Those looking to run for a seat on city council are running out of time.
The deadline to file forms is 2 p.m. on Friday.
As of Friday morning, there were 15 candidates in the running for mayor, including Paul Paolatto and former mayoral candidate Paul Cheng.
Other candidates include former councillor Stephen Orser and current councillor Tanya Park, as well as Ed Holder, former MP for London West.
Earlier this year, Matt Brown announced that he would not be seeking a second term as mayor.
The election is set for Oct. 22.
