July 26, 2018 7:36 pm

North Lethbridge welcomes 1st regional park thanks to provincial grant

A young boy uses the skateboarding park at Legacy Regional Park in Lethbridge on its opening day. The park is 73 acres in size and is the first regional park on the city's northside.

Dozens of people living on Lethbridge’s north side enjoyed Thursday’s sunny weather at the city’s newest park.

Alberta’s premier was on hand to welcome people to Legacy Regional Park for its grand opening.

Rachel Notley visited the 73-acre green space, noting parks help build strong neighbourhoods.

“Public space, regardless of what it looks like, brings people together and that’s what creates community,” she said.

The premier also noted local officials have taken a leading role in making Lethbridge a desirable community by increasing the number of parks in the city.

That is something the mayor is proud of and said per capita, Lethbridge has the most green space of any city in the country and all residents are within two blocks of a park.

He said the project wouldn’t have been possible without the Municipal Sustainability Initiative (MSI) that the province offers to local governments.

“This has been a tremendous local priority. MSI funding needs to continue. It’s important for communities,” Chris Spearman said.

The Alberta government put forward $12.75 million towards the $22.6-million park.

The park includes:

  • City’s first outdoor challenge obstacle course
  • Skateboard park designed in partnership with local skateboarding association
  • Basketball, pickleball and tennis courts
  • Playground and fitness equipment
  • Ornamental garden
  • Outdoor performance stage and lookout area
  • Sledding hill
  • Four kilometres of pathways

The city said this is the completion of phase one of the park.

Construction of phase two starts next year and will include a spray park, a community pavilion and a discovery play area.

