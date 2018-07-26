North Lethbridge welcomes 1st regional park thanks to provincial grant

Dozens of people living on Lethbridge’s north side enjoyed Thursday’s sunny weather at the city’s newest park.

Alberta’s premier was on hand to welcome people to Legacy Regional Park for its grand opening.

Rachel Notley visited the 73-acre green space, noting parks help build strong neighbourhoods.

“Public space, regardless of what it looks like, brings people together and that’s what creates community,” she said.

Legacy Park has officially opened to the public. Dozens of people enjoying the pickleball courts. Several politicians here for the opening including @RachelNotley. @LethbridgeCity notes it’s the first regional park on the northside and is 73 acres large #yql #Lethbridge pic.twitter.com/5SwAaOyYt7 — Kyle Benning (@KBBenning) July 26, 2018

The premier also noted local officials have taken a leading role in making Lethbridge a desirable community by increasing the number of parks in the city.

That is something the mayor is proud of and said per capita, Lethbridge has the most green space of any city in the country and all residents are within two blocks of a park.

He said the project wouldn’t have been possible without the Municipal Sustainability Initiative (MSI) that the province offers to local governments.

“This has been a tremendous local priority. MSI funding needs to continue. It’s important for communities,” Chris Spearman said.

The Alberta government put forward $12.75 million towards the $22.6-million park.

The park includes:

City’s first outdoor challenge obstacle course

Skateboard park designed in partnership with local skateboarding association

Basketball, pickleball and tennis courts

Playground and fitness equipment

Ornamental garden

Outdoor performance stage and lookout area

Sledding hill

Four kilometres of pathways

The city said this is the completion of phase one of the park.

Construction of phase two starts next year and will include a spray park, a community pavilion and a discovery play area.