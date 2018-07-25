Man accused of SkyTrain coffee assault a no-show in court, warrant issued

WARNING: Footage in the video above contains disturbing content and may not be suitable for all viewers. Viewer discretion is advised.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a Coquitlam man accused of throwing a cup of coffee at a woman then shoving her onto a SkyTrain platform.

Chris Matthew Limowski, 27, was meant to appear in a New Westminster court on Wednesday, but failed to show up.

The incident occurred on April 6, in New Westminster.

READ MORE: Suspect arrested after SkyTrain video showed woman pushed to platform, hit with coffee

Security video from the platform shows a woman trying to catch a train around 10:45 a.m. that day.

According to police, the woman may have bumped into a man in her haste to catch the train.

The video shows the woman and a man talking to each other, before he can be seen throwing a cup of coffee at her head and back.

READ MORE: Shocking video shows woman shoved to SkyTrain platform after coffee thrown at her head

She can be seen approaching the man, who then pushes her to the ground.

Limowski was arrested in May, and investigators said he is “well-known to police.”

Police had recommended a charge of assault.

-With files from Jesse Ferreras