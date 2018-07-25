Vehicle rolls down steep embankment, crashes into river south of Nordegg

A vehicle rolled down a steep embankment and into a river in a remote part of western Alberta early Wednesday morning.

Rocky Mountain House RCMP responded at 3 a.m. to the scene on the Forestry Trunk Road/ Highway 40, about 65 kilometres south of Nordegg.

STARS was also called to the scene in Clearwater County about an hour later, however, the air ambulance service said it was stood down before arriving on the scene.

The crash happened in a very remote area on a gravel road.

Clearwater Regional Fire Rescue Service regional fire chief Steve Debienne said it’s believed the vehicle rolled into the South Ram River.

As of noon Wednesday, RCMP, firefighters, and search and rescue crews were all on scene trying to access the vehicle. Debienne said the terrain was very challenging, with a large, steep embankment to deal with.

Crews are currently on scene of an MVC in the Ram River area. Please give crews room to work. — Clearwater RFRS (@ClearwaterRFRS) July 25, 2018

It’s not known how many people were inside the vehicle or what their condition is, and Debienne — who spoke on the phone from Rocky Mountain House — said communications from the scene was limited because there is no cell service in the area and so crews were relying on spotty satellite phone signal and truck radios.

