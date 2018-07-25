Have your say on where you can smoke in public in Edmonton

The city has launched a public survey asking Edmontonians to weigh in on where they think people should and should not be allowed to smoke in public once marijuana is legalized later this year.

The proposed changes would create one set of rules for where people can consume tobacco and cannabis come Oct. 17, when recreational marijuana use will be legal across Canada.

READ MORE: Are video games, not urine tests, the key to addressing pot in the workplace?

After backtracking on a controversial new smoking policy earlier this month, the City of Edmonton is asking for additional input from the public on the topic.

On July 10, councillors passed a motion making cannabis and cigarette restrictions exactly the same. The move was made because enforcement officials previously said it will be difficult to differentiate between the two at first glance.

READ MORE: Where will you be allowed to smoke cannabis in Edmonton? Council sets rules

However, some councillors were worried the more extensive restrictions would be too limiting for people who smoke tobacco and make it illegal to smoke in places they’re currently allowed to smoke.

Council initially decided to ban tobacco and cannabis smoking:

Within 10 metres of any bus stop

By any entrance/exit, window, air intake system

On a patio

In a park that has children’s amenities like playgrounds, outdoor pools, sports fields or off-leash areas

Churchill Square

The Edmonton Valley Zoo, Muttart Conservatory, John Janzen Nature Centre

Any city-owned golf course

READ MORE: Wood Buffalo bans all public smoking and vaping before marijuana legalization

The rules meant people would be able to smoke on sidewalks but only if they were 10 metres away from any entrance, exit, window or patio. Additionally, people would only be allowed to smoke in parks that don’t have children’s amenities.

One day later, a motion was passed that gives council the opportunity to amend the smoking bylaw.

READ MORE: Edmonton councillors put cannabis bylaw on hold for more public engagement

The survey is available online and will be open to the public until Aug. 1.

The results of the survey will be presented to city council on Sept. 12.

Follow @CaleyRamsay

With files from Emily Mertz, Global News.