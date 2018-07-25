Suspended driver flees with car hood up, drives wrong way on Henderson, say Winnipeg police

A man carrying illegal drugs decided to flee from police and ended up driving into oncoming traffic with the hood of his car stuck upright.

Winnipeg police said they tried to stop the driver on Archibald Street near Narin Avenue Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. because the car had suspected stolen plates.

When police activated their lights and siren, the car sped off and made a U-turn. The hood of the car then flew up and became stuck.

The car then continued to speed along with the hood up, said police, throughout Elmwood, including diving headlong into traffic on Henderson Highway. No one was hurt.

The car eventually stopped on McIntosh Avenue and the police arrested the driver. Inside the car they found 16 grams of pot and 6.5 grams of meth, with a total street value of about $1,145.

Police believe the licence plate was stolen in January earlier this year from a vehicle in the Daniel McIntyre neighbourhood.

A 43-year-old man faces numerous charges including dangerous driving, fleeing from police and driving while disqualified. The car was seized and the man is in custody.

