July 25, 2018 11:22 am

Woodstock man nabbed in travel stop hold-up investigation: Police

By Reporter  980 CFPL
Woodstock police say officers took a robbery suspect into custody within 10 minutes of an armed robbery at a local rest stop.

Woodstock police say they’ve charged a 32-year-old man with multiple offences after an alleged hold-up at a roadside rest stop.

Officers say it was around 7:50 p.m. Tuesday when they were called about an incident at the T.A. Travel Center located at 535 Mill St., north of Highway 401.

Officers with the Woodstock Police Service and Oxford OPP searched for the suspect, who was said to have fled in a grey sedan.

About 10 minutes later, the OPP says officers found the suspect in the area of King Street in Ingersoll.

As a result of the investigation, a 32-year-old Woodstock man faces multiple counts, including robbery with a weapon, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Global News