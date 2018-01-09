Woodstock police warn of prescription medicine thieves posing as Good Samaritans

Woodstock police are reminding the public to be wary of the kindness of strangers after prescription medication was stolen from a home.

According to police, four people offered to help a homeowner shovel a driveway on Monday. After the deed was done, the volunteers were invited inside for “hot chocolate and goodies.”

Police report that after they left the homeowner noticed medication had been stolen.

The four suspects have been identified and are known to police.