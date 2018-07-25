Ottawa’s Highway 417 to close overnight this weekend for bridge demolition

The city of Ottawa is advising motorist that it will be closing a section of Highway 417 in both directions from Saturday evening to Sunday morning to facilitate the demolition of the Harmer Avenue pedestrian bridge.

The city says that the closures will begin at 5 p.m. July 28 and will continue until 11 a.m. Sunday.

WATCH: 9-metre deep sinkhole closes Quebec highway west of Ottawa

The highway will be closed between Bronson Avenue and Carling Avenue. The city says that during the work, eastbound on-ramps will be closed at Carling, Parkdale and Maitland. Westbound on-ramps at Catherine, Rochester, Parkdale, Lyon and O’Connor will also be closed.

The city will have detours in place for those travelling along the roadway. The following detours will be in effect during the closure:

Westbound detour:

Westbound motorists must exit the highway at Bronson Avenue onto Catherine Street

Proceed via Catherine Street, which becomes Raymond Street, westbound to Booth Street

Proceed via Booth Street southbound to Carling Avenue

Proceed via Carling Avenue westbound to the westbound Highway 417 on-ramp at Kirkwood Avenue (west of the fire station)

Eastbound detour:

Eastbound motorists must exit the highway at Carling Avenue and continue east to Bronson Avenue

Proceed via Bronson Avenue northbound to Chamberlain Avenue

Proceed via Chamberlain Avenue eastbound to Isabella Street

Proceed via Isabella Street eastbound onto the eastbound Highway 417 on-ramp at Metcalfe Street

READ MORE: Ottawa police not laying charges against man arrested in Parliament Hill incident

According to the city, the purpose of this project is to “renew the existing infrastructure and construct a bridge that will be part of the active living transportation network.”

The city is advising the public to plan ahead as there will most likely be heavy delays along the highway due to the work.