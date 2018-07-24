‘One of the best kids’: Reese Fallon remembered, honoured by loved ones

Loved ones are banding together to honour the memory of Reese Fallon, an 18-year-old killed in the Danforth shooting.

Fallon died Sunday night, after suspected gunman Faisal Hussain opened fire in Toronto’s Danforth area. Another 10-year-old girl, who has not been named, was also killed in the incident.

Gathered around a vigil Monday night, loved ones of Fallon described her as “always happy” and smiling.

Her friend, Desirae Shapiro, said Fallon was “the prettiest girl you could meet.” The two were childhood friends and went trick-or-treating together almost every Halloween.

“I haven’t been able to stop crying since I found out that she died,” Shapiro said.

Fallon, a recent graduate of Malvern Collegiate Institute, had plans to study nursing at McMaster University. A scholarship has been set up in her honour.

Fallon’s former chemistry teacher, Mark Steel, along with his wife Julie, set up a GoFundMe in hopes of starting a scholarship fund in her name.

“We hope that this scholarship can provide some comfort to her family, knowing that Reese will never be forgotten,” the fundraiser reads, adding that she was “one of the best kids.”

The fund has so far raised more than $18,000. The plan, according to the GoFundMe page, is to give the funds to a Malvern CI student entering nursing each year.

Steel told Global News he was also closely acquainted with the 18-year-old’s family.

“They were extended family, they were just amazing people,” Steel said. “Reese was just a wonderful kid and had everything going for her.”

Another teacher, Anthony Parise, who taught her English in Grade 12, said she was a “magnanimous, benevolent kid.”

“She was a leader among her peers, extremely well-respected by faculty and students alike,” Parise said.

The teacher added that Fallon had a “strong moral compass” and was very active in classroom discussions.

The Toronto District School Board also remembered Fallon, saying they are heartbroken by the loss.

“An engaging student, Reese Fallon graduated from Malvern CI just last month and was highly regarded by staff and loved by her friends,” director of education John Malloy said in a statement.

Another 13 victims were injured, police chief Mark Saunders said in a press conference Monday afternoon.

Saunders added the injured range from 10 to 59 years of age, and their condition varies from minor to “serious in nature.”