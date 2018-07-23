Justice Minister Don Morgan responds to layoffs at Legal Aid Saskatchewan

The Saskatchewan NDP is calling on Justice Minister Don Morgan to either fix Legal Aid Saskatchewan or resign.

Six employees in the Saskatoon office were given layoff notices last week, said CUPE local 1949, which represents staff at the office.

The NDP said three vacant positions will not be filled.

Justice critic Nicole Sarauer said Morgan needs to fix the problem or step down.

“The Sask. Party government’s Minister of Justice is responsible for making sure Legal Aid has the resources it needs to advocate for vulnerable people,” Sarauer said in a statement.

“At the very least, Don Morgan needs to make sure that Legal Aid has the resources to refill those positions and fill the vacancies they already have,” Sarauer continued. “If Don Morgan can’t or won’t commit to that, he needs to resign.”

Morgan told Global News Monday, Legal Aid Saskatchewan is independent from the ministry and he does not determine operating decisions made by the commission.

“As set out in The Legal Aid Act, the CEO of Saskatchewan Legal Aid is responsible for the general supervision and operation of the commission, subject to the direction of the Saskatchewan Legal Aid Commission,” Morgan said in a written statement.

“As minister of justice and attorney general, it is my duty to maintain and respect this independence.”

He added the commission received $23.9 million from the provincial government for the year ending March 31, 2017, and $24.2 million for the year ending March 31, 2018.

CUPE said the layoffs will impact those seeking legal advice, and thousands of files are farmed out to private firms.

“Legal Aid was established to assist the most vulnerable and marginalized people in this province,” Deb Hopkins, vice-president of CUPE Local 1949, said in a statement.

“As an organization and as staff, we exist to meet the needs of clients day-in and day-out. Contracting out and privatization will be devastating for many clients.”

-With files from Global’s Adam MacVicar