Saint John warns citizens about door-to-door salespeople making ‘false claims’ about water safety

The City of Saint John has issued a warning after a number of citizens have been approached by door-to-door salespeople who, the city says, are making “false claims” about water safety in the region.

A press release from the city says that the door-to-door solicitors appear to making house visits on the west side of the city.

READ MORE: Saint John to add phosphate to water in attempt to curb copper pipe leaks

Salespeople reportedly claim that the water on the west side of the city may be hazardous to people’s health, before making a pitch to sell water softeners and other products.

The city says that the claim is not true and that water from the South Bay Wellfield is safe to consume.

“Anyone wishing to install one is encouraged to research the company selling the product and ensure they are reputable,” the city said in a press release.

WATCH: Big crowds turn out for Saint John water open houses

The approach by salespeople comes after months of water issues in the west side of the city — mostly pinhole leaks in copper piping.

The city has released data about the water and stands by the claim that it is high quality.

With files from Andrew Cromwell