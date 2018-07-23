Weather
July 23, 2018 7:26 am
Updated: July 23, 2018 7:30 am

Tornado touches down on Lake of the Prairies

WATCH: Facebook video of tornado touching down in Lake of the Prairies, Man. Video Credit: Hayleigh Langan/Facebook

Campers in Western Manitoba were witnesses to some wild weather Sunday,

Environment Canada confirmed a tornado touched down on Lake of the Prairies.

The tornado appeared at 2:40 p.m. and lasted for a few minutes, mainly over water.

No injuries or damage have been reported.

Lake of the Prairies is around 400 kilometres west of Winnipeg, near the Saskatchewan border.

Environment Canada also received reports of funnel clouds near Waywayseecappo.

Funnel Clouds
Lake of the Prairies
Manitoba
Storm
Tornado
Weather
western manitoba

