Tornado touches down on Lake of the Prairies

Campers in Western Manitoba were witnesses to some wild weather Sunday,

Environment Canada confirmed a tornado touched down on Lake of the Prairies.

The tornado appeared at 2:40 p.m. and lasted for a few minutes, mainly over water.

RELATED: Surviving the most powerful tornado in Canadian history

No injuries or damage have been reported.

Lake of the Prairies is around 400 kilometres west of Winnipeg, near the Saskatchewan border.

Environment Canada also received reports of funnel clouds near Waywayseecappo.