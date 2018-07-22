Buns away: Wreck Beach group seeks to set skinny-dipping world record

It’s forecast to be a hot and sunny Sunday in Vancouver, but a full moon — or rather, thousands of them — will be on display at Wreck Beach.

Nude bodies are nothing new at Vancouver’s world-famous clothing optional beach, but this weekend the numbers are likely to be higher than usual.

That’s because the Wreck Beach Preservation Society, a non-profit group that advocates for the preservation of the beach in its natural state, is hoping to set a world record for most buns in the water.

The current Guinness World Record for largest simultaneous skinny-dip — 2506 people — was just set in June by an Irish group raising money to fight breast cancer.

“We have to have 2,507 to beat the world record of most people — naked people — in the water at the same time,” Wreck Beach Preservation Society chair Judy Williams told CKNW’s The Jill Bennett Show.

The group will have a notary public on site to confirm numbers, and is offering a guarded area for people to leave their belongings while they strip down to their birthday suits.

Participants won’t need to fully submerge themselves, but just get their ankles wet.

The official attempt will take place at 4 p.m.

The group will snap a massive photo of the nude crowd in the water, which will be printed into posters and postcards as a fundraiser for the society’s work. Donors have also pledged to give the society $10 for every naked body.

Williams said that funding is crucial to the group’s mandate of keeping the beach natural. She said since 1974 the society has blocked a ferry terminal, a seawall, a bridge from Richmond and an artificial island.

“You name it, we’ve stopped it,” she said.

“We have one of the most beautiful beaches in the world. We stand in the top 10 naturist beaches, or beautiful beaches anywhere in the world according to one Playboy survey that was done.”

Williams said keeping the beach the way it is comes with big positive spinoffs for local residents. She said tourism related to beach-goers contributes $60 million to the local economy annually, and that more than half of visitors to Pacific Spirit Park’s foreshore are headed to Wreck.

As for the potential of the Irish skinny-dippers losing their crown so soon, Williams said she’s not worried about ruffling any feathers.

“Who cares whether they’re mad or not,” she said.

“Each event has its own energy and its own beauty, and I’m sure that they would like to share that. It was for a worthy cause, for breast cancer — [this is] for a worthy cause to protect Wreck Beach.”