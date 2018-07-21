Missing Nova Scotia fisherman partner of Hope For Wildlife founder, Hope Swinimer

Hope For Wildlife has confirmed that a 58-year-old man who fell overboard while sword fishing this week is the partner of its founder, Hope Swinimer.

Reid Steward Patterson went missing Thursday around 10 p.m. while fishing on a boat with two other people. The incident happened around 48 kilometres southeast of Three Fathom Harbour.

Police say the search efforts from the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre were reduced Friday around 8:45 p.m. The Canadian Coast Guard, Canadian Forces and several fishing boats were all involved in the search.

For more than 20 years, Hope For Wildlife has worked to give injured and orphaned wildlife a second chance at life.

Hope For Wildlife says Reid was Hope’s partner in life and “an irreplaceable part of making Hope For Wildlife what it is today.”

The rehab says many of the buildings, animal units and flight cages wouldn’t exist without Reid’s hard work, ingenuity and dedication to saving Nova Scotia’s wild animals.

A post on their Facebook page read in part, “Reid had an irrepressible spirit and an indomitable will. He loved fishing, tinkering, motorcycles and German beer. He is sorely missed by all who knew him. Hope For Wildlife will never be the same.”

Hope For Wildlife says they are devastated by the news of Reid’s passing but must continue their work. The rehab remains open as usual for wildlife emergencies and public tours.

Hope For Wildlife says while Hope has chosen to live a very public life, “Reid was never one for the spotlight” and are asking for privacy at this time.

Condolences for Hope may be sent to: condolences@hopeforwildlife.net