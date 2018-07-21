Vehicle roll over on Mississauga highway leaves 1 dead, 1 injured, police say
Ontario Provincial Police say one person is dead and another is injured after a collision on a highway in Mississauga.
Officers said one vehicle rolled over on Highway 403 travelling westbound in the area of Winston Churchill Boulevard.
A woman in her 20s was trapped in the car and police said she didn’t have any vital signs when emergency crews arrived. She was pronounced dead on the scene.
A second woman, also in her 20s, was taken to local hospital with moderate injuries.
Highway 403 westbound lanes are closed west of Winston Churchill Boulevard.
The investigation is ongoing.
