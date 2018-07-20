Teen dead after being hit by vehicle in St. Theresa Point

A teenage girl is dead after she was hit by an alleged drunk driver on a Manitoba reserve.

RCMP say the girl, 13, was walking southbound on the main road near St. Theresa Point First Nation’s nursing station when she was hit by a car on Thursday.

The girl was taken to hospital in Winnipeg where she died the next day.

Police have charged the driver, a 35-year-old woman, with Impaired Operation Causing Death.

A passenger in the car was not hurt.

WATCH: Mother of three children killed by impaired driver