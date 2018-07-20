Crime
July 20, 2018 4:17 pm

Teen dead after being hit by vehicle in St. Theresa Point

Gerry Richardson By Digital Broadcast Journalist/Producer  Global News
Global News
A A

A teenage girl is dead after she was hit by an alleged drunk driver on a Manitoba reserve.

RCMP say the girl, 13, was walking southbound on the main road near St. Theresa Point First Nation’s nursing station when she was hit by a car on Thursday.

The girl was taken to hospital in Winnipeg where she died the next day.

Police have charged the driver, a 35-year-old woman, with Impaired Operation Causing Death.

A passenger in the car was not hurt.

WATCH: Mother of three children killed by impaired driver

 

 

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Drunk driver
Drunk Driving
Drunk driving death
Island Lake RCMP
St. Theresa Point

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News