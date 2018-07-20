Teen dead after being hit by vehicle in St. Theresa Point
A A
A teenage girl is dead after she was hit by an alleged drunk driver on a Manitoba reserve.
RCMP say the girl, 13, was walking southbound on the main road near St. Theresa Point First Nation’s nursing station when she was hit by a car on Thursday.
The girl was taken to hospital in Winnipeg where she died the next day.
Police have charged the driver, a 35-year-old woman, with Impaired Operation Causing Death.
A passenger in the car was not hurt.
WATCH: Mother of three children killed by impaired driver
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.