Okanagan fires: 3 houses downgraded to evacuation alert

Three properties that were under evacuation orders because of the Mount Eneas fire near Peachland have been downgraded to evacuation alerts.

The three homes are on Log Chute Road. With the change in order, Central Okanagan Emergency Operations says those residents can return home, but must be prepared to leave at a moment’s notice.

When it comes to evacuation orders, CORE said residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to evacuation, but they may receive limited notice due to changing conditions.

READ MORE: Peachland mayor to fire evacuees: Remain calm

According to CORE, there are still 38 homes in the south end of Peachland that are on evacuation order. Those homes are all located on Brent Road, a stone’s throw from Okanagan Lake.

On Thursday, just before midnight, a state of emergency was declared in Peachland, and evacuation alert was issued for 596 properties south of Princeton Avenue east to Highway 97. The alert affects approximately 1,490 residents.

Further south, in the South Okanagan regional district, there are no evacuation alerts, but there are 43 properties on evacuation order. Also, 180 campsites at Okanagan Lake Provincial Park are also on evacuation order.

According to the regional district, campers who were evacuated will have access from noon to 3 p.m. today to recover their equipment and supplies. The park, however, is still under evacuation order.

Further north, in West Kelowna, there is an evacuation alert for 198 homes, and around 495 residents, in the upper Glenrosa area because of the Law Creek fire.