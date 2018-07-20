Arson suspected in overnight Collingwood fire

Detectives from Collingwood and The Blue Mountains OPP have deemed an overnight fire at a commercial property on First Street in Collingwood an arson.

Police say officers and the Collingwood Fire Department were called to the scene at 5:26 a.m. on July 19.

Investigators, with the help of the Ontario Fire Marshal, have determined the fire originated from a vehicle being used as a food truck on the property.

Police say no one was injured as a result of the incident.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing.

Investigators are now asking witnesses or anyone with information to please contact Collingwood and The Blue Mountains OPP at 705-445-4321. Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.p3tips.com.