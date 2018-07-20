Police to provide update Friday on human remains found near property linked to Bruce McArthur

Toronto police have scheduled a press conference Friday morning to update the public on their investigation into human remains found near a property linked to accused serial killer Bruce McArthur.

Police said they found human remains almost every day during their two-week search at a ravine located in the rear of 53 Mallory Cres., where police found the remains of seven men in large planters earlier this year.

The excavation, which began July 4 and ended July 13, was concentrated on a compost pile. Police said the remains were discovered on the first day of the dig and subsequent searches in the days ahead resulted in similar findings.

McArthur, who has been charged with eight counts of first-degree murder, worked as a landscaper and used the property to store tools and supplies.

Police said the K-9 unit revisited the home’s property and indicated there was a need to examine the area further.

Authorities said that between May and June, investigators conducted searches at 100 other properties related to McArthur’s landscaping business, but nothing was found.

McArthur was arrested in January and charged with murdering Andrew Kinsman and Selim Esen, who went missing from Toronto’s gay village in 2017.

Later that month, he was charged with the first-degree murders of Majeed Kayhan, Soroush Mahmudi, and Dean Lisowick. In February, he was also charged in the death of Skandaraj Navaratnam.

In April police charged McArthur in the death of Abdulbasir Faizi, who was reported missing in 2010, and days later charged him in the death of Kirushna Kumar Kanagaratnam, who came to Canada from Sri Lanka and was not reported missing.

