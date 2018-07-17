Human remains found ‘almost every day’ behind property linked to Bruce McArthur

Toronto police say they found human remains almost every day during their two-week search for further evidence near a property linked to accused serial killer Bruce McArthur.

The excavation, which began July 4 and ended on July 13, was concentrated on a compost pile at the side of a ravine located in the rear of 53 Mallory Cres., where police found the remains of seven men from large planters earlier this year.

Police said the remains were discovered on the first day of the dig and subsequent searches in the days ahead resulted in similar findings.

“I can confirm that remains were found almost every day we were there,” Toronto police spokesperson Meaghan Gray said in an email.

McArthur, who has been charged with eight counts of first-degree murder, worked as a landscaper and used the property to store tools and supplies.

Police said the K-9 unit revisited the home’s property and indicated there was a need to examine the area further.

Authorities said that between May and June, investigators conducted searches at 100 other properties related to McArthur’s landscaping business, but nothing was found.

Police said the new human remains found could take weeks or months to identify.

“We will notify the media of an update once any of the remains have been identified,” Gray said.

The 66-year-old was arrested in January and charged with murder in the deaths of Andrew Kinsman and Selim Esen, who went missing from Toronto’s Gay Village in 2017.

Later that month, he was charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of Majeed Kayhan, Soroush Mahmudi, and Dean Lisowick. In February, he was also charged in the death of Skandaraj Navaratnam.

In April, police charged McArthur in the death of Abdulbasir Faizi, who was reported missing in 2010, and days later charged McArthur in the death of Kirushna Kumar Kanagaratnam, who came to Canada from Sri Lanka and was not reported missing.