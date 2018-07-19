Police investigating fatal shooting in Oliver

Police in the Okanagan are investigating a fatal shooting that took place in Oliver on Tuesday.

Shortly after 10 p.m., Oliver RCMP say they received a report that a man had been shot outside his residence on Wilson Mountain Road. Upon arrival, the victim was given immediate medical assistance and transported to hospital. However, the 58-year-old man died later.

The Southeast District Major Crime Unit has been called in to investigate. According to police, the parties involved in the shooting are known to each other.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Southeast District Major Crime Unit at 250-469-7800.