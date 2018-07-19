Kelowna Fire Department quickly extinguishes grass fire near cemetery

The Kelowna Fire Department said luck played a role in battling an afternoon grass fire today near the cemetery.

“We could see it from the fire hall and decided to hit it hard and quick. We got lucky,” KFD platoon captain Steve Roshinsky said of the now-doused fire, located at the north end of the cemetery. “With the road that was here for a fire break, it basically stopped the fire. Otherwise it would have ran up the mountain.”

The fire was measured to be approximately 180 feet by 100 feet.

Police and the fire department are going to investigate the cause of the blaze.

Asked for some thoughts regarding the fire, Roshinsky said “Just be careful; it’s pretty dry out here.”