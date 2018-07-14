Kelowna grass fire suspicious, RCMP called in
A A
A small grass fire beside duplexes on Dilworth Mountain in Kelowna is being called a suspicious blaze.
“We have called RCMP due to the nature of the cause of the fire. It’s a little bit suspicious, possibly human caused,” Platoon Captain Tim Light said.
The fire on Glacier Court parallel to Dilworth Drive prompted numerous calls to 911, according to Light.
READ MORE: Six fire calls to Munson Pond area in two days: Kelowna RCMP and fire department investigating
Neighbours immediately pulled hoses to the area to dose the flames before fire crews arrived.
Light is reminding everyone to discard smoking materials properly .
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.