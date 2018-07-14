Dilworth Mountain
July 14, 2018

Kelowna grass fire suspicious, RCMP called in

Small grass fire in Kelowna is being called suspicious.

A small grass fire beside duplexes on Dilworth Mountain in Kelowna is being called a suspicious blaze.

“We have called RCMP due to the nature of the cause of the fire. It’s a little bit suspicious, possibly human caused,” Platoon Captain Tim Light said.

The fire on Glacier Court parallel to Dilworth Drive prompted numerous calls to 911, according to Light.

Neighbours immediately pulled hoses to the area to dose the flames before fire crews arrived.

Light is reminding everyone to discard smoking materials properly .

