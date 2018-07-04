Six fire calls to Munson Pond area in two days: Kelowna RCMP and fire department investigating

Kelowna fire crews were mopping up yet another fire near Munson Pond in Kelowna Wednesday evening.

“Kelowna dispatch says we’ve been out here at least six times in two days,” Kelowna Fire Department platoon captain Tim Light said.

READ MORE: Quick-acting residents help battle grass fire at Munson Pond

Numerous calls were made just after 6 p.m., reporting a fire in the hayfield west of Munson Pond just off a footpath.

“When we got here, one of the nearby residents were trying to put the fire out,” Light said.

It grew to about six metres square, charring the green grass topped with hay a shade of charcoal black.

READ MORE: Mount Boucherie fires were human caused: RCMP

The area is fairly wet from recent rainfall, making the blaze that much more suspicious, according to Light.

“It seems like there’s too many coincidences now to be a cigarette,” Light said.

RCMP were also at the scene looking for evidence of arson.

If you have any information about the recent spate of fires at the end of Burtch Road near Munson Pond in Kelowna, call RCMP or Crime Stoppers.