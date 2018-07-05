Grass fire in West Kelowna caused by power lines

The West Kelowna Fire Department believes that power lines were to blame for a grass fire on Wednesday night near Casa Loma.

Fire crews were called to the Campbell Road area at approximately 11 p.m. for a grass fire. Upon arrival, the fire was around 50 feet by 50 feet in size and was burning a large pine tree in an orchard.

West Kelowna fire chief Jason Brolund says investigators believe that two high voltage lines in touched, producing sparks and causing the grass fire.

The 11 fire fighters who attended knocked down the fire. There were three homes in the vicinity, but no one had to be evacuated.