3 transported to hospital after high-rise fire at Yonge and Sheppard

Three people were transported to hospital following a fire at a residential high-rise in North York.

Toronto paramedics said they responded to the scene around 6 a.m. at 4 Forest Laneway near Yonge Street and Sheppard Avenue.

Officials said three patients were assessed at the scene.

Toronto fire Chief Matthew Pegg said firefighters made their way up to a 20th floor unit and located two occupants inside. Both were taken to hospital in critical condition.

Officials said the building’s superintendent suffered smoke inhalation and was also transported to hospital.

Pegg said the building was inspected in January for fire code violations and none were found.

The origin and cause of the fire is still unknown. The Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office has been notified.