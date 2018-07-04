Canada
Crews called to battle grass fire on Edmonton’s northwestern outskirts

By Online journalist  Global News

Crews were called to a grass fire near Edmonton's northwestern outskirts on July 4, 2018.

Eric Beck/ Global News
Edmonton firefighters were called to a grass fire at the northern edge of the city on Wednesday night.

A spokesperson with Edmonton Fire Rescue Services told Global News that crews responded to a blaze south of Anthony Henday Drive and west of Mark Messier Trail at 7:51 p.m. They said the fire spread to a barn in the area. They did not report any injuries.

As of 8:30 p.m., firefighters were still working to bring the blaze under control, the spokesperson said. It was not known what sparked the fire but an investigation into the cause was already underway.

Seven fire units were called to the scene. Traffic was not affected.

