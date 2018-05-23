Arrest made in connection with 3 grass fires in northeast Edmonton: police

A suspect has been arrested in connection with three different grass fires that broke out near the northeast edge of Edmonton on Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

Shortly after 4 p.m., firefighters could be seen putting out hot spots where one of the blazes was sparked. About 30 minutes later, firefighters left the scene.

Capt. Brad Hand with Edmonton Fire Rescue Services told Global News witnesses reported seeing a man starting fires.

“It’s a little upsetting because you don’t know the results of a fire or what the fire can result in, and they don’t know either,” he said. “Especially today, the fire risk is extreme. The humidity is very low and the temperature is very high and now there’s quite a breeze that would accelerate the fire very quickly.

“I can’t make sense of why anybody would be doing this on a day like this and in these conditions,” Hand added.

READ MORE: Edmonton fire ban issued due to hot, dry, windy conditions

Watch below: Some videos from Global News’ coverage of the risk of fire in Edmonton and surrounding areas as a result of recent hot and dry conditions.

Police said charges are pending against a man “in connection to several fires being lit near railroad tracks along 167 Avenue.” They added canine units were deployed to the area to ensure there are no additional suspects.

According to Suzzette Mellado, a communications adviser with the City of Edmonton, firefighters were first called to a fire in the area of 18 Street and 167 Avenue shortly after 2:30 p.m.

Mellado said fires were burning relatively near one another at three different locations in the areas of 18 Street and 167 Avenue and 18 Street and Evergreen Drive.

“[One of the three fires] was a little more extreme to extinguish because the wind changed directions on the members twice, and then they did a good job and finally got control of it,” Hand said, adding it is frustrating to think resources are being deployed to a fire that may have been intentionally set.

“Any time our rigs are at an incident, they’re taking away from any other incident that they would be needed for in the city elsewhere.”

-With files from Sarah Kraus

Edmonton police have a dog out making sure there’s no additional suspects out there starting more grass fires in NE #yeg One man already in custody. pic.twitter.com/eiR6pjJav7 — Sarah Kraus (@SarahNKraus) May 23, 2018