City of Calgary takes legal action against now-closed Concept Electric

The Calgary electrical company Concept Electric Ltd., which has filed for receivership, is now facing legal action from the City of Calgary.

A cardboard sign reading, “CONCEPT CLOSED” could be seen outside the Calgary headquarters Friday, and several sources reported to Global News that employees received notice early last week the company was folding.

About 500 employees across Alberta and Saskatchewan are affected by the closure as well as several contractors, suppliers and other organizations — including the City of Calgary.

City officials told Global News Thursday that Concept Electric, also known as Concept Group, had 11 active contracts with the city and those contracts could have several more projects within them.

The city said those outstanding contracts will be awarded to other companies, but couldn’t say how much money the situation will end up costing Calgary.

“Proceedings have been commenced in Queen’s Bench regarding Concept Electric Ltd.,” Paul Frank with the city’s law department said.

“It would be premature to comment until our legal department has had sufficient time to review the matter.”

Global News’ repeated calls for comment from Concept Group and the law firm handling its receivership were not returned.