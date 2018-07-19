Ride-hailing not coming to British Columbia until fall of 2019

British Columbia will not have ride-hailing until the fall of 2019. The B.C. provincial government had previously committed to having the services in place by Christmas 2018.

“People need to be able to get around safely and reliably,” said Transportation Minister Claire Trevena. “That’s why we’re putting more taxis on the streets, and laying the groundwork for new services to enter the market.”

The provincial government released a report on Thursday by Dan Hara that looked into modernizing British Columbia’s taxi industry.

The report recommends getting rid of municipal boundaries for taxis, increasing the number of taxis on the road by 15 per cent and allowing discounted pricing for taxi trips ordered by smartphone app.

“At the heart of consumer and business concerns over B.C. taxi service is supply,” reads the Hara report. “Non-industry stakeholders stated clearly that they want more and better vehicle-for-hire service.”

“Smaller communities and First Nations want their communities better served, especially where present service is spotty or non-existent. Large urban communities experience shortages during peak hours, especially on weekend nights or during special events.”

