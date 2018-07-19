Police recover second body from Lac Saint-Louis

Officers with the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) have recovered the body of man from the waters of Lac-Saint-Louis in Beauharnois.

SQ spokesperson Ingrid Asselin said a fisherman made the discovery Thursday morning.

Asselin told Global News it was too soon to confirm whether it is the body of one of two boaters who went missing earlier this week, but did say the body was found in the same area where police were concentrating their search efforts.

On Wednesday, police discovered the body of a 30-year-old man.

He and a friend had launched their boat from the Beauharnois marina Monday afternoon and were expected to return from fishing in the evening, according to friends and family.

When the pair did not return from their trip, the Châteauguay police, firefighters and the Canadian Coast Guard (CCG) were called to perform a search and rescue of the waters along the southwest shore of St. Lawrence River.

The CCG found the pair’s boat damaged and capsized along with fishing equipment near the Hydro-Québec Beauharnois power generating station on Tuesday around 2 a.m.

— With files from Global’s Justin Bulman